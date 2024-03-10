PIŁKA NOŻNA:SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Lechia – Karkonosze w obiektywie [GALERIA ZDJĘĆ]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-03-10
Piłkarze Lechii Zielona Góra wygrali w sobotę z Karkonoszami Jelenia góra 2:1 w pierwszym w tym roku meczu przed własną publicznością. My zachęcamy do obejrzenia fotogalerii z tego meczu.

Foto: DB Team Dariusz Biczyński:

 

 

