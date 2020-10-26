LUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Koronawirus: 46 zakażonych w Zielonej Górze

Maciej Noskowicz2020-10-26
Mamy 363 nowych przypadków koronawirusa w województwie lubuskim.

Zakażonych jest m.in. 129 osób z Gorzowa, 46 z Zielonej Góry i 45 z powiatu gorzowskiego. Zmarła następna zakażona osoba – 79-letni mieszkaniec powiatu żarskiego.

