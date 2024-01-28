WAŻNEWOŚPZIELONA GÓRA:

TIR-y na ulicach Zielonej Góry! Tak gramy i licytujemy podczas WOŚP [WIDEO]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-01-28
347 Mniej niż minutę

Dwa TIR-y Wielkiej Orkiestry Świątecznej Pomocy przemierzają ulice Zielonej Góry.

Na trasie są punkty zarówno w samej Zielonej Górze jak i w dzielnicy Nowe Miasto. W planie wośpowe licytacje. Poniżej rozkład jazdy.

Więcej w naszej relacji WIDEO! 

 

