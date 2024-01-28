WAŻNEWOŚPZIELONA GÓRA:

32. finał WOŚP w Zielonej Górze [WIDEO]

Jak wyglądał 32. finał WOŚP w Zielonej Górze? Zobaczcie podsumowanie tego, co działo się przez weekend w mieście.

Na program zapraszają: Małgorzata Włodarczyk i Mateusz Kasperczyk.

 

