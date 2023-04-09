WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Wesołych Świąt życzy redakcja Radia Index [WIDEO]

MK2023-04-09
267 Mniej niż minutę
Wielkanoc, fot. pxhere.com

Wesołych Świąt Wielkanocnych od Radia Index. Życzenia składają… z przymrużeniem oka: Małgorzata Włodarczyk, Marcin Krzywicki, Maciej Noskowicz, Artur Beling, Mateusz Kasperczyk i Jerzy Jackowski.

 

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie

 

Post udostępniony przez Radio Index 96fm (@radio_index_96fm)

Tagi
MK2023-04-09
267 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00