LUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Promy nie pływają

MK2022-12-19
257 Mniej niż minutę
foto: Katarzyna Mayer Bzowa

Żaden prom w regionie nie kursuje. Pochód kry sprawił, że nieczynne są przeprawy w Brodach, Pomorsku i Połęcku. Sytuację na bieżąco możecie sprawdzać na stronie Zarządu Dróg Wojewódzkich w Zielonej Górze.

Tagi
MK2022-12-19
257 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00