PIŁKA NOŻNA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Mecz Lechii w obiektywie DB Team

MK2023-10-26
411 Mniej niż minutę
foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Lechia Zielona Góra plasuje się na trzecim miejscu w grupy III trzecioligowych zmagań. To po tym, jak podopieczni Andrzeja Sawickiego pokonali rezerwy Górnika Zabrze 2:1 (1:0).

Zobacz, jak ten mecz wyglądał w obiektywie DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl.

 

