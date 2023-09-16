ZIELONA GÓRA:

Korowód Winobraniowy [GALERIA ZDJĘĆ]

Maciej Noskowicz2023-09-16
288 Mniej niż minutę
fot. Marcin Krzywicki

Za nami punkt kulminacyjny tegorocznego Winobrania – czyli tradycyjny Korowód. Jak wyglądała ta impreza oczami naszych fotoreporterów?

Obejrzyjcie nasze zdjęcia:

Tagi
Maciej Noskowicz2023-09-16
288 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00