WOŚP w Zielonej Górze na zdjęciach

MK2024-01-30
324
foto: Lubuska Akademia Fotografii wg Dariusza Biczyńskiego

Pokaźną galerię zdjęć z 32. finału Wielkiej Orkiestry Świątecznej Pomocy przygotowali kursanci Lubuskiej Akademii Fotografii wg Dariusza Biczyńskiego.

Zobaczcie blisko tysiąc zdjęć z niedzielnych wydarzeń w ramach WOŚP!

