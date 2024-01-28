WAŻNEWOŚPZIELONA GÓRA:

Morsy już morsują w ramach WOŚP [WIDEO]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-01-28
380 Mniej niż minutę

Morsy od trzech lat wspierają Wielką Orkiestrę Świątecznej Pomocy. Nie inaczej jest w tym roku.

Miłośnicy zimowych kąpieli pojawili się na Dzikiej Ochli. Wszystkim dopisywały dobre humory.

Obejrzyj naszą RELACJĘ WIDEO!

