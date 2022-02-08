NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

Fisz Emade Tworzywo- Spektrum Barw

4 lutego premierę miał utwór “Spektrum barw” zespołu Fisz Emade Tworzywo – kolejny singiel z wydanej w październiku 2021 roku płyty “Ballady i protesty”.

 

