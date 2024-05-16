PIŁKA NOŻNA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Mecz Lechii na zdjęciach DB Team

MK2024-05-16
foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Długo wyczekiwany triumf Lechii w III lidze uwieczniły aparaty DB Team. Zobaczcie, jak na zdjęciach wyglądało zwycięskie spotkanie zielonogórzan z Gwarkiem Tarnowskie Góry 2:1 (1:0). 

Autorem zdjęć jest DB Team/DariuszBiczyński.pl.

