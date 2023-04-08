WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Święta Wielkanocne będą droższe niż przed rokiem!

Maciej Noskowicz2023-04-08
250 Mniej niż minutę
mat. prasowe

Szykujecie świąteczne potrawy? Jesteście lub byliście w trakcie zakupów? W tym roku jest drożej.

Ciekawe dane prezentuje Lubuski Urząd Statystyczny w Zielonej Górze. Wynika z nich, że musimy się liczyć z większymi wydatkami.

Poniżej infografika:

 

