ZIELONA GÓRA:ŻUŻEL:

Sparing żużlowców na zdjęciach Damiana Grabskiego

MK2024-04-19
276 Mniej niż minutę
foto: Damian Grabski

Kolejna porcja zdęć z czwartkowego sparingu w Zielonej Górze. Novy Hotel Falubaz pokonał Texom Stal Rzeszów 67:23.

Autorem zdjęć jest Damian Grabski.

