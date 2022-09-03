WINOBRANIEZIELONA GÓRA:

Scena na Placu Teatralnym zagrała jako pierwsza[ZDJĘCIA]

MK2022-09-03
271 Mniej niż minutę
foto: Igor Skrzyczewski

Występy, pokazy i koncerty hip-hopowców – tak będzie w tym roku na scenie, która stanęła na Placu Teatralnym. O 20:00 wystąpi Miętha. Co już się wydarzyło? Zobaczcie zdjęcia.

