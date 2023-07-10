ZIELONA GÓRA:ŻUŻEL:

Mecz Falubazu z Wybrzeżem w obiektywie DB Team

foto: DB Team/Dariusz Biczyński & Łukasz Kremer

Enea Falubaz po raz dwunasty zwycięski w tym sezonie w I lidze. Zielonogórzanie pokonali – po niełatwym meczu – Zdunek Wybrzeże Gdańsk 49:41.

Zobaczcie, jak to spotkanie wyglądało w obiektywie DB Team/DariuszBiczyński&Łukasz Kremer.

