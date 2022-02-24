LUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Loty z Babimostu do Lwowa odwołane

Maciej Noskowicz2022-02-24
Mniej niż minutę
lubuskie.pl
Loty z portu lotniczego z Babimostu do Lwowa zostały odwołane. To decyzja PLL LOT, który odwołał wszystkie rejsy na Ukrainę.

Chodzi o loty do Lwowa, ale także do Lwowa i Odessy. To bezpośredni skutek agresji rosyjskiej na Ukrainę.

