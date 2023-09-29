SPORT:WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Powalczyli, ale przegrali. Twarde Pierniki lepsze od Zastalu

Maciej Noskowicz2023-09-29
468 Mniej niż minutę
fot. Radio Index

Drugi mecz i druga porażka koszykarzy Enei Zastalu BC Zielona Góra w Orlen Basket Lidze.

Zielonogórzanie przegrali w Toruniu z Twardymi Piernikami 74:85.

Szczegoly wkrótce

 

Tagi
Maciej Noskowicz2023-09-29
468 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
© Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone 2023, Portal wZielonej.pl
Back to top button
0:00
0:00