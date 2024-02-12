SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zastal powalczył, ale przegrał [FOTOGALERIA]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-02-12
285 Mniej niż minutę

Sporych emocji dostarczył niedzielny mecz koszykarzy Enei Stelmetu Zastalu Zielona Góra z Tauronem GTK Gliwice. 

Po zaciętym spotkaniu zielonogórzanie przegrali z gliwiczanami 94:99.

U nas obszerna fotogaleria z tego meczu. (fot. Paweł Przykaza)

 

