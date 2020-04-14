NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

The Strokes – Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

Mateusz Kasperczyk 2020-04-14
“Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus” to nowy singiel z szóstego albumu The Strokes, który ukazał się 10 kwietnia.

