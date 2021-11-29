NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

Mateusz Kasperczyk2021-11-29
“Love Dies Young” to nowy singiel Foo Fighters z albumu “Medicine at Midnight”. Wokalista Dave Grohl odpowiada za reżyserie klipu! Aktor Jason Sudeikis występuje w teledysku i wciela się w role trenera zespołu.

 

