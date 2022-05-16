NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

DNCE – Move

Mateusz Kasperczyk2022-05-16
Mniej niż minutę

Grupa DNCE wraca z pierwszym od czterech lat singlem – „Move”. Ze swym funkowym, nawiązującym do lat 70. brzmieniem, zawadiackim beatem i ognistym falsetem frontmana Joe Jonasa, nowy utwór jest jednym wielkim zaproszeniem do tańca.

 

Tagi
Mateusz Kasperczyk2022-05-16
Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
© Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone 2022, Portal wZielonej.pl
Back to top button
0:00
0:00
X