MK2023-09-17
foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Lechia Zielona Góra pokonała LZS Starowice Dolne po golach Przemysława Mycana i Gibi Embalo 2:0 (1:0). Jak ten mecz wyglądał w obiektywie DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl? Zobaczcie galerię.

