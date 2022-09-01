WINOBRANIEZIELONA GÓRA:

Zobacz film promujący Winobranie 2022

MK2022-09-01
250 Mniej niż minutę

Miasto, wino, Bachus i bawiący się ludzie – tak w skrócie wygląda film promujący tegoroczne Winobranie. Miasto przygotowało krótki teledysk, zachęcający do przyjazdu do Zielonej Góry i wspólnej zabawy.

Zobaczcie i oceńcie sami!

Tagi
MK2022-09-01
250 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
© Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone 2022, Portal wZielonej.pl
Back to top button
0:00
0:00
X