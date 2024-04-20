SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Watahy krok ku I lidze [ZDJĘCIA]

foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Od zwycięstwa rozpoczęła zmagania w fazie play-off II ligi rugbyści Watahy RC. Zielonogórzanie pokonali przed własną publicznością rezerwy Budowlanych Lublin 38:31 (14:5). 

Zobaczie, jak ten mecz wyglądał w obiektywie DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl.

 

