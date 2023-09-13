WAŻNEWINOBRANIEZIELONA GÓRA:

Środa na Winobraniu. Nie tylko Smolasty [PROGRAM]

MK2023-09-13
251 Mniej niż minutę
fot. Marcin Fijałkowski

Smolasty to jedna z najbardziej wyczekiwanych gwiazd podczas tegorocznego Winobrania. Artysta wystąpi na dużej scenie na Placu Powstańców Wielkopolskich o 20:30. Co jeszcze zaplanowano na środę i na kolejne dni?

Zobaczcie program.

Download (PDF, 977KB)

