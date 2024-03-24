ZIELONA GÓRA:

Sezon rowerowy oficjalnie rozpoczęty [WIDEO]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-03-24
Pod hasłem „Łączy nas ścieżka” zielonogórscy rowerzyści powrócili na ścieżki rowerowe. Start nastąpił w samo południe na rondzie księżnej Doroty.

Uczestnicy mieli do pokonania trasę do Otynia i Nowej Soli.

Więcej w naszym materiale WIDEO
