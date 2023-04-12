PIŁKA NOŻNA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Mecz Lechii w obiektywie

MK2023-04-12
258 Mniej niż minutę
foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Nadal czekają na domowe zwycięstwo w III lidze na wiosnę piłkarze Lechii. Zielonogórzanie stracili gola w doliczonym czasie gry i zremisowali z Gwarkiem Tarnowskie Góry 2:2 (1:1).

Jak ten mecz wyglądał w obiektywie DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl?

Tagi
MK2023-04-12
258 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00