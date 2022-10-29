PIŁKA NOŻNA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Mecz Lechia – Carina w obiektywie

MK2022-10-29
259 Mniej niż minutę
foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Trzecioligowa rywalizacja derbowa dla zielonogórzan. Lechia pokonała Carinę Gubin 2:0 po golach Igora Kurowskiego i Jakuba Babija. Jak ten mecz wyglądał na zdjęciach?

Fotorelację przygotował DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl.

Tagi
MK2022-10-29
259 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
© Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone 2022, Portal wZielonej.pl
Back to top button
0:00
0:00
X