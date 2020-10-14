PIŁKA NOŻNA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Lechia wygrywa z rezerwami Miedzi!

W zaległym meczu 4. kolejki III ligi, grupy 3 Lechia Zielona Góra pokonała rezerwy Miedzi Legnica 2:1.

Gola na wagę trzech punktów zdobył w 81. minucie z rzutu karnego Szymon Kobusiński. Więcej szczegółów wkrótce.

