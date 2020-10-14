Zobacz info

Ciało kobiety po porodzie wymaga specjalnego traktowania. Dlatego ważny jest zdrowy powrót do formy z szacunkiem do własnego ciała i jego ograniczeń. Stosując ćwiczenia oddechowe, krążeniowe, aktywacje dna miednicy i mięśni głębokich brzucha odtworzymy prawidłowe wzorce ruchowe, aktywujemy nasze ciało i pobudzimy do regeneracji. Na zajęcia Zdrowa mama, na które możesz przyjść razem ze swoim dzieckiem, zapraszamy w środy o 10:00. Tu się zapiszesz: https://forms.gle/4zAdreTrQRjC6GiYA Pokażemy Wam ...