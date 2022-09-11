HOTWINOBRANIEZIELONA GÓRA:

Ostatni dzień Winobrania już bez koncertów [PROGRAM

MK2022-09-11
Kacperczyk, fot. Igor Skrzyczewski
Kacperczyk, fot. Igor Skrzyczewski

Klucze w rękach prezydenta, koncerty za nami, ale Winobranie jeszcze trwa. Ostatni dzień, to wciąż jeszcze czynne stoiska na deptaku oraz imprezy towarzyszące.

