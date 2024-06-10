UCZELNIA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Bachanaliowe to i owo: Jakie były tegoroczne Dni Kultury Studenckiej? [WIDEO]

Piątkowe i sobotnie koncerty hucznie zakończyły tegoroczne Dni Kultury Studenckiej Bachanalia. Jak bawili się studenci Uniwersytetu Zielonogórskiego?

Sprawdzała w ostatnim programie “Bachanaliowe to i owo” Weronika Łuczak.

