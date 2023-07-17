InformacjeLUBUSKIE:

Zbigniew Kołodziej: “Przed rolnikami stoją ogromne wyzwania.”

Redakcja Portalu wZielonej.pl2023-07-17
Wysokie ceny produkcji, niskie ceny skupu, susza – to tylko niektóre z wielu problemów, które stoją przed rolnikami. Sytuację komentuje w naszym studiu Arkadiusz Dąbrowski, sekretarz PSL Lubuskie.

Odwiedzamy także Zbigniewa Kołodzieja, który mówi o potrzebie nowych rozwiązań, które mogą wspierać rolnictwo.

