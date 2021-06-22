HOTLUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zarząd województwa z absolutorium

Maciej Noskowicz2021-06-22
Mniej niż minutę
zarząd województwa, lubuskie

Radni województwa lubuskiego udzielili zarządowi wotum zaufania i absolutorium z tytułu wykonania budżetu za 2020 rok. 

W sesji udział wzięło 29 radnych. Za głosowało 19 radnych, przeciw było 7, trzech radnych wstrzymało się od głosu.

