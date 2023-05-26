WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Dziś Dzień Matki. Za co kochamy swoje mamy?

Maciej Noskowicz2023-05-26
296
fot. ashutosh tripathi

Dziś wyjątkowa uroczystość – Dzień Matki. 

W tym dniu mamy są obdarowywane kwiatami lub laurkami.

Przy okazji tego święta zachęcamy doi zapoznania się z infografiką przygotowaną przez Urząd Statystyczny w Zielonej Górze.

Urząd Statystyczny
Urząd Statystyczny
Urząd Statystyczny
Urząd Statystyczny
Tagi
