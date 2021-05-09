HOTZIELONA GÓRA:

Tragedia w Przylepie. Nie żyje pilot

MK2021-05-09
Mniej niż minutę
fot. stock.chroma.pl

Wypadek na lotnisku w Przylepie. Nie żyje pilot prywatnego samolotu. Do wypadku doszło w niedzielne przedpołudnie, krótko po starcie awionetki.

Trwa ustalanie przyczyn tragedii.

