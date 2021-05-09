Zobacz info

Zielonogórskie Towarzystwo Fotograficzne zaprasza na nietypową sesję zdjęciową połączoną ze zbiórką pieniędzy na rzecz chorującej na SMA 1 -Ani Orłowskiej. Na czym polega wyjątkowość sesji?W zamian za wrzucenie do puszki datku w wysokości minimum 20 zł każda zainteresowana osoba będzie mogła stanąć przed obiektywem fotografa ZTF i otrzymać od niego wyjątkowy portret - zdjęcie. Pozować mogą zarówno dorośli, jak i dzieci. To doskonała okazja do tego, by zrobić zdjęcie rodzinne, czy też pobawić s...