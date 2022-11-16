ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zobacz, jak wygląda remont wiaduktu przy Zjednoczenia [WIDEO]

Maciej Noskowicz2022-11-16
Rozpoczęły się prace przy remoncie wiaduktu przy alei Zjednoczenia w Zielonej Górze. To jedno z najważniejszych miejsc jeśli chodzi o komunikację w naszym mieście. 

Jak wyglądają prace? Obejrzyj nasz materiał wideo.

 

