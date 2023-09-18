WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Śmiertelny wypadek z udziałem motocyklisty

Tragiczny wypadek w centrum Zielonej Góry. Motocyklista zderzył się z autem osobowym. Do zdarzenia doszło w poniedziałek ok. 15:00, przy ul. Długiej, obok CKZiU “Ekonomik”.

Mężczyzna, mimo długiej reanimacji zmarł. Na miejscu pracują służby.

