ZIELONA GÓRA:

Oświadczenie Urzędu Marszałkowskiego

Maciej Noskowicz2023-04-21
Do naszej redakcji dotarło oświadczenie Urzędu Marszałkowskiego w sprawie słów wypowiedzianych przez prezydenta Zielonej Góry Janusza Kubickiego w audycji “Prezydent na 96 FM”.

