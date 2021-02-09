ZIELONA GÓRA:

Lubuskie promy nieczynne. Powodem pochód kry [WIDEO]

foto: Katarzyna Mayer Bzowa

Uwaga kierowcy z lubuskich promów dziś nie skorzystacie. Przeprawy w Brodach, Milsku, Pomorsku i Połęcku nie kursują. Powodem jest pochód kry.

Wideo autorstwa Katarzyny Mayer Bzowy zobaczycie poniżej.

