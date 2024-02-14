ZIELONA GÓRA:

Walentynki statystycznie. Dokąd zabieramy drugą połówkę?

Maciej Noskowicz2024-02-14
facebook.com/events/462502698266189/

Dziś Święto Zakochanych czyli Walentynki. Dokąd najchętniej zabieramy tego dnia swoją drugą połówkę? 

Na to pytanie być może każdy z nas powinien sobie odpowiedzieć. Urząd Statystyczny w Zielonej Górze prezentuje badania:

Walentynki
fot. Urząd Statystyczny
fot. Urząd Statystyczny
