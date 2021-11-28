LUBUSKIE:SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Nasi futsaliści lepsi w lubuskich derbach!

Maciej Noskowicz2021-11-28
Mniej niż minutę
futsal AZS-Mundial, fot. Maciej Noskowicz

Trzeci mecz i trzecia wygrana! Wciąż bez porażki w rozgrywkach drugiej ligi pozostają futsaliści Eko Pol AZS Uniwersytetu Zielonogórskiego. W meczu 4. kolejki zielonogórzanie pokonali Mundial Żary 5:2. 

Szczegóły wkrótce

