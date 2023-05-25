PIŁKA NOŻNA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zobacz, jak Lechia zremisowała z Polonią [ZDJĘCIA]

foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Ten punkt rodził się w bólach. Lechia Zielona Góra niemal rzutem na taśmę zremisowała z Polonią Nysa 1:1 po golu Jakuba Kołodennego w doliczonym czasie gry.

Jak ten mecz wyglądał w obiektywie DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl.

