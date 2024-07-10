ZIELONA GÓRA:

Jak radzimy sobie z upałami? [WIDEO]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-07-10
Jak radzić sobie z upałami i wysoką temperaturą? Każdy z nas ma swoje, sprawdzone recepty na słońce. 

My postanowiliśmy zapytać zielonogórzan, jaką mają receptę na słońce.

Materiał przygotowały Weronika Wieloch i Natalia Kolbusz

 

