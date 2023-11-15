WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Zastal wygrał z Czechami w lidze ENBL. Wójcik odszedł z klubu

Trzecia wygrana koszykarzy Enei Zastalu BC Zielona Góra w Lidze Północnoeuropejskiej. Zastalowcy pokonali czeski zespól Basket Brno 86:74.

Poza kwestiami meczowymi kibice komentowali rezygnację Jana Wójcika z gry w Zastalu.

