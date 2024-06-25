WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Radni udzielili absolutorium prezydentowi

Maciej Noskowicz2024-06-25
318 Mniej niż minutę
foto: Marcin Fijałkowski

Bez niespodzianki podczas sesji Rady Miasta. Radni jednogłośnie udzielili urzędującemu prezydentowi Marcinowi Pabierowskiemu absolutorium za 2023 rok.

Za głosowało 24 radnych (przy jednym nieobecnym).

Szczegóły wkrótce

