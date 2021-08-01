HOTZIELONA GÓRA:ŻUŻEL:

Dziś nie pojadą! Mecz żużlowców przełożony na jutro

Pogoda nie sprzyja żużlowcom. Spotkanie Marwis.pl Falubazu Zielona Góra z Fogo Unią Leszno ze względu na opady deszczu zostało odwołane.

Mecz odbędzie się zgodnie z przewidywaniami w poniedziałek, 2 sierpnia. Pierwszy wyścig o 20:15.

