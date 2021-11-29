NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

Mateusz Kasperczyk2021-11-29
Do sklepów i serwisów cyfrowych trafił „The Bridge”, najnowszy album Stinga. Album został napisany w trakcie pandemii. Sting opowiada na nim o osobistych stratach, zakłóceniach, zamknięciu oraz nadzwyczajnej sytuacji społecznej i politycznej.

 

Mateusz Kasperczyk2021-11-29
