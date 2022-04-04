NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

sanah i Artur Rojek – Tęsknię sobie

Mateusz Kasperczyk2022-04-04
Mniej niż minutę

Co za duet, co za piosenka! sanah nie przestaje zaskakiwać fanów. Artystka w miniony czwartek przedstawiła kolejną kompozycję – „Tęsknię sobie” to przepiękna, liryczna opowieść o miłości i tęsknocie. Wraz z sanah snuje ją Artur Rojek.

 

