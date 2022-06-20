NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

Mrozu, Vito Bambino – Za Daleko

Mateusz Kasperczyk2022-06-20
Mniej niż minutę

„Za daleko” to uniwersalna opowieść o przyjaźni, miłości i mocnych emocjach, które okraszone są nutą wspomnień. Sam Mrozu darzy tę produkcję sentymentalnym uczuciem

 

Tagi
Mateusz Kasperczyk2022-06-20
Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
© Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone 2022, Portal wZielonej.pl
Back to top button
0:00
0:00
X